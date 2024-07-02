Join the Detroit Reinvestment Coalition, Community Development Advocates of Detroit (CDAD) and the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) for Just Economy: Detroit!

What will it take to make a Just Economy a local reality in Detroit? The legacy of redlining continues to reverberate throughout the city through uneven investment in community development, inequitable impacts of climate change and a shortage of housing within reach of the average Detroiter. Join local and national leaders to explore opportunities to change the flow of capital in the city.

This event is being convened in close collaboration with CDAD; registrants for CDAD’s 8th Annual Community Development Conference will receive access to a discounted $20 registration rate for Just Economy: Detroit