TMC News: Cadence Bancorporation Appoints Nine Community Leaders to Newly Formed Community Reinvestment Act Advisory Board

TMC News, January 16, 2020: Cadence Bancorporation Appoints Nine Community Leaders to Newly Formed Community Reinvestment Act Advisory Board
Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) announced the formation of a Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Advisory Board to support the community outreach and reinvestment initiatives of Cadence Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary. These initiatives are outlined in the bank’s 2019-2023 Community Benefits Plan, created with input from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC).
The CRA Advisory Board serves to strengthen Cadence Bank’s fair lending and CRA programs for low- and moderate-income and underserved minority communities. Members of the CRA Advisory Board will provide strategic guidance and direction on the bank’s affordable housing, small business, economic and community development, and financial empowerment initiatives.