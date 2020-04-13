NBC News: Gender Economist Katica Roy: If We Don’t Act Fast, Women Will Bear the Brunt of the Financial Crisis Caused By Coronavirus

NBC News, March 23, 2020: Gender Economist Katica Roy: If We Don’t Act Fast, Women Will Bear the Brunt of the Financial Crisis Caused By Coronavirus
For the thousands of articles written about the coronavirus epidemic, very few have talked about the economic impact the crisis will have on women. That’s troubling. Because despite all the uncertainty pulsing through the airwaves right now, we know for a fact that women and their households will bear the brunt of a virus-induced financial crisis.
Women shouldering the burden of economic downturns isn’t novel. After all, they are 35% more likely than men to live in poverty. What’s novel this time around, however, is that we have the power to take action to ensure women and their families don’t get left behind.
Know Your Value recently spoke to gender economist and CEO of Pipeline Equity Katica Roy to dive into the data to understand the specific steps elected officials should take to ease the economic blow of COVID-19.