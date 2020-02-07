The Hill: Juul pitched products to Native American tribes, congressional investigation finds

The Hill, February 5, 2020: Juul pitched products to Native American tribes, congressional investigation finds
Juul targeted Native American tribes when trying to sell their e-cigarette products, according to a report released by Congressional investigators Wednesday.
The company, which is one of the most popular e-cigarette brands in the U.S., is under fire by the Trump Administration and Congress for its marketing tactics and rising youth vaping rates.
Juul, responding to questions from the House Oversight and Reform Committee, also admitted to pitching its products to leaders of at least eight Native American tribes.
Between December 2018 and February 2019, Juul met with leadership from the Moapa Band of the Paiute Tribe, the Lummi Nation, the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, the S’Klallahm Tribe and the Chickasaw Nation to discuss their products.
Juul representatives discussed the concept of a “switching program” for current cigarette smokers, according to the report.