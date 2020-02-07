USA Today: Rosa Parks would have turned 107 today. Here are 5 facts you should know about her.

USA Today, February 4, 2020: Rosa Parks would have turned 107 today. Here are 5 facts you should know about her.
One of the icons of the civil rights movement, the legacy of Rosa Parks has lived on for generations as a sign of strength and courage amid hostile discrimination.
Parks, who would’ve turned 107 years old today, is best known for refusing to give up her seat to a White passenger on a segregated Alabama bus, which not only led to her arrest, but sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott. The galvanizing boycott lasted for over a year, culminating with the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down segregation laws on public transportation.
Parks died in 2005 at the age of 92, but the Alabama native’s refusal to give up her bus seat on Dec. 1, 1955, lives on as a iconic story in American history.