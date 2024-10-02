NCRC Mortgage Market Analysis

Patterns of discrimination are intricately mirrored in the landscape of mortgage lending across the United States. Each metropolitan area exhibits unique manifestations of these patterns, influenced by various factors. Historically, the practice of redlining, initially institutionalized in the 1930s by the federal Home Owner’s Loan Corporation (HOLC), delineated and reinforced existing segregation and trapped the most economically disadvantaged and marginalized populations in certain urban sectors. These practices left a lasting mark and ingrained a legacy of racial and socioeconomic segregation into the financial fabric of American cities for decades. Even today, mortgage lending continues to trace these historic lines of division based on race and class, established over a century ago. From cities in the rustbelt to those in the sunbelt, the enduring impact of past prejudices is evident in the spatial distribution of mortgage lending.

As home purchase lending returned to the fore in 2023, it is important to see which racial groups saw their share of the home-buying market improve. Unlike refinance lending, which declined by about 60% from 2022 to 2023, home purchase lending declined by just 20%.

Nationally, a major trend influenced by rising interest rates was the marked increase in the use of discount points. Discount points allow a homebuyer to pay an upfront fee at closing in exchange for a reduced interest rate over the life of the loan. In 2019, homebuyers paid an average of just under $1,800 at closing in discount points. By 2023, this average had risen to approximately 2.5 times that amount, reaching around $4,500. This shift reflects an adaptation to the dual pressures of rising home values and higher borrowing costs. As property values increased, borrowers found themselves needing to secure larger loans, despite these loans being offered at higher interest rates.

During this period, many closing costs, including origination fees — which are payments made to the loan originator for processing the loan — are regulated to not exceed 3% of the total loan amount. Consequently, as the average loan amount grew from $268,873 in 2019 to $372,364 in 2023, the cap on these fees increased correspondingly. Origination fees climbed from $1,630 to nearly $3,700, tracking closely with the increase in average loan amounts.

The escalation of these costs functions much like the formidable barriers of a medieval castle, hindering many potential homeowners’ transition from renting to owning. This financial barrier effectively locks out numerous individuals from the primary avenue for wealth accumulation in America, trapping them in a cycle where they contribute to the wealth of landlords, institutional investors and Wall Street banks instead of building their own.

The pandemic, the historically low interest rates that followed, and the rise in both rates and housing prices as COVID-19 became endemic, played havoc with the mortgage market nationally. Many metro areas experienced changes that will have repercussions after the pandemic has faded from our collective memory. In the 100 metros where the most loan originations were reported from 2019 through 2023, this section of the report looks at specific loan, borrower and neighborhood characteristics to see where the changes were most pronounced over that timeframe.

The period from 2019 to 2023 marked major changes in the landscape of home purchase lending across various metros. The data reveals shifts in loan characteristics, borrower demographics and neighborhood profiles, painting a comprehensive picture of how the mortgage market evolved during these years.

For instance, Myrtle Beach, SC-NC, experienced a steady climb in home purchase loans, starting at 8,844 in 2019, peaking at 12,330 in 2021, and leveling off at 9,766 in 2023. This 10.4% increase underscores the area’s growing appeal among both local buyers and those relocating.

In a similar fashion, Lakeland, FL, showed a positive trend, with loans rising from 11,311 in 2019 to 14,604 in 2021. Despite a minor drop in 2022, the number stayed high at 11,810 in 2023, marking a 4.4% increase over the period.

On the other hand, Port St. Lucie, FL, saw some fluctuations. Home purchase loans fell slightly from 7,830 in 2019 to 7,481 in 2023, despite peaks in 2020 and 2021. Rural Texas mirrored this trend, peaking in 2021 before a significant decline by 2023, influenced by broader economic factors. Deltona, FL, had substantial growth during the pandemic years but later retracted, resulting in an 8.4% overall decrease.

In stark contrast, metros like Fresno, CA, and San Diego, CA, faced sharp declines in home purchase loans, with Fresno dropping by 40.2% and San Diego by 41.7%. Ogden, UT, and Salt Lake City, UT, also experienced notable reductions, highlighting volatility and market adjustments. The largest decrease was seen in Oxnard, CA, pointing to significant market challenges.

Examining average borrower income from 2019 to 2023 reveals robust growth in several metros. Miami, FL, saw the highest percentage increase, from $129,034 in 2019 to $211,302 in 2023. North Port, FL, and Provo, UT, also witnessed substantial increases, reflecting economic growth and demographic shifts. In contrast, Baton Rouge, LA, and Pittsburgh, PA, had more modest gains, indicating stable but less dramatic improvements. Interestingly, rural Wisconsin saw a decrease in average borrower income, suggesting economic challenges or demographic shifts.

Average loan amounts grew significantly, especially in Florida and California. Cape Coral, FL, had the most notable rise, with loan amounts increasing from $232,427 in 2019 to $363,791 in 2023. Stockton, CA, and Miami, FL, also saw substantial increases, highlighting robust housing markets. San Francisco, CA, had a smaller percentage increase, though high absolute loan amounts indicate substantial financial barriers to entry.

The average property value from 2019 to 2023 also saw significant growth in several metros. North Port, FL, had the highest percentage increase, driven by high demand. Cape Coral, FL, and Portland, ME, recorded substantial growth as well. Meanwhile, Honolulu, HI, and New Orleans, LA, had more modest increases, indicating stable markets.

Interest rates saw notable increases across various metros, reflecting broader economic trends. Omaha, NE-IA, had the most substantial rise, with rates going from 4.02% in 2019 to 6.60% in 2023. San Jose, CA, and Portland, ME, also saw significant increases. Conversely, Jacksonville, FL, and Las Vegas, NV, experienced relatively smaller increases, suggesting regional differences in the impact of interest rate changes.

Borrower charges increased significantly across several metros, reflecting rising housing costs. Reno, NV, saw the largest increase, with total charges rising from $6,649 in 2019 to $15,832 in 2023. Tucson, AZ, and Phoenix, AZ, also recorded large increases. Pittsburgh, PA, and Chicago, IL, had more modest gains, indicating stable but less dramatic growth in borrowing costs.

From 2019 to 2023, the share of LMI borrowers showed interesting trends. San Francisco, CA, saw a significant increase, suggesting growing inclusion in a high-cost market. Akron, OH, and Greensboro, NC, also recorded notable increases. Conversely, Orlando, FL, and Salt Lake City, UT, experienced substantial declines, highlighting challenges in maintaining affordability amid rising housing costs.

Lending data in minority majority census tracts revealed varying trends. San Francisco, CA, and San Jose, CA, saw notable increases in lending, highlighting efforts to support predominantly minority areas. In contrast, Orlando, FL, and Salt Lake City, UT, experienced declines, indicating challenges in supporting minority-majority areas amid rising costs.

Trends in minority borrowers showed significant changes. San Francisco, CA, and San Jose, CA, saw notable increases in the share of minority borrowers, highlighting efforts to promote homeownership among minority populations. In contrast, metros like Orlando, FL, and Salt Lake City, UT, experienced declines, indicating challenges in supporting minority borrowers amid rising housing costs.

San Francisco, CA, and San Jose, CA, saw significant increases in the share of Asian borrowers from 2019 to 2023, reflecting efforts to promote homeownership among Asian populations. In contrast, metros like Orlando, FL, and Salt Lake City, UT, experienced declines, indicating challenges in supporting Asian borrowers amid rising housing costs.

Atlanta, GA, and Washington, DC, saw significant increases in the share of Black borrowers, highlighting efforts to promote homeownership among Black populations. In contrast, metros like Orlando, FL, and Salt Lake City, UT, experienced declines.

Finally, data revealed notable increases in the share of Hispanic borrowers in Houston, TX, and Los Angeles, CA. Conversely, Orlando, FL, and Salt Lake City, UT, experienced declines, highlighting challenges in maintaining support for Hispanic borrowers amid rising housing costs.