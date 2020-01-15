NPR: Racist Housing Practices From The 1930s Linked To Hotter Neighborhoods Today

By / January 15, 2020 / On Our Radar

NPR, January 14, 2020: Racist Housing Practices From The 1930s Linked To Hotter Neighborhoods Today

In cities around the country, if you want to understand the history of a neighborhood, you might want to do the same thing you’d do to measure human health: Check its temperature.

That’s what a group of researchers did, and they found that neighborhoods with higher temperatures were often the same ones subjected to discriminatory, race-based housing practices nearly a century ago.

In a study of 108 urban areas nationwide, the formerly redlined neighborhoods of nearly every city studied were hotter than the non-redlined neighborhoods, some by nearly 13 degrees.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.