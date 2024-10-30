The Racial Wealth Gap 1992 to 2022

The average American’s daily life experience has changed dramatically in the past three decades, to a degree rare in the country’s brief history. Nearly every element of day-to-day life in the 2020s would be unrecognizable to a time traveler from 1989, thanks to the compound effects of the end of the Cold War, the start of the Global War on Terror and the digital revolution that, among other things, enabled ambitious social justice movements and extremist backlashes to them.

Yet despite rapid social change, racial segregation and economic disparity remain frustratingly prevalent. For all that abstract upheaval, the hard numbers on entrenched racialized poverty are stubbornly static, as this report shows – using data that begins when the police beating of Rodney King brought civil unrest around the country and ends two years after the police murder of George Floyd did the same.

The vast and persistent wealth gap between African Americans and other Americans reflects inadequate economic empowerment. The roots of this wealth gap lie in chattel slavery, an institution that simultaneously created a new demographic group and deprived its members entirely: Slavery stripped African Americans not only of their freedom and self-determination but of opportunities to build wealth and foster community development. Despite ending over 150 years ago, the effects of this “peculiar” institution,[1] as it was referred to by many slaveholders, continue to exacerbate the racial wealth gap today. While many racialized wealth gaps exist, none are as entrenched and persistent as the gap between African Americans and White people.

Throughout US history, various groups have faced exclusion based on race, religion, or national origin. But Eastern Europeans, Italians and Irish immigrants were eventually accepted as Americans as the concept of ‘Whiteness’ expanded.[2] A nation born of protestant separatism eventually even accepted Catholics. Other groups, like Jews and some Hispanic and Asian communities, have also made gains in wealth and acceptance to varying extents.[3] Unlike the aforementioned groups, Native Americans were driven from their lands that were settled by these various European ethnic groupings who were or became “White.” With much lower income, levels of education, and higher rates of poverty, Native Americans generally have lower household wealth and continue to face exclusion and barriers from the financial system.

The history of African Americans in the US is distinct from these other groups. The poverty and disadvantage faced by African Americans are deeply and irrevocably linked to the history of slavery, and were then compounded by Jim Crow segregation and other forms of legal and illegal discrimination. These discriminatory practices were intentional efforts to maintain a racial hierarchy, contributing to the persistent racial wealth gap this report examines.[4] This wealth gap, marked by the disparity in net assets held by non-Hispanic White households compared to Black and Hispanic households, undermines the economic security of individuals and weakens our economy as a whole. The insecurity represented in data on the wealth gap also actively enforces that gap, perpetuating the concentration of wealth within the expanded concept of White America.[5]

Those on the wrong side of the racialized wealth gap do not only live materially worse lives when times are steady. The gap also limits the economic “cushion” protecting their households during difficult financial times. The racial wealth gap restricts the educational,[6] employment and business opportunities of Black and Hispanic households,[7] impacting their well-being and putting a brake on our economic development as a society. The racial wealth gap must be addressed as a matter of equity in the movement toward a just economy.

The historical factors contributing to the racial wealth gap are well documented. One driver, racial discrimination, is multifaceted and some of the ways in which it manifests itself include discriminatory lending practices,[8] residential segregation[9] and labor market discrimination. Differences in income, culminating in the income gap, are another factor.[10] Finally, intergenerational transfers are also a driver of the racial wealth gap.[11] Since Black and Hispanic households hold less wealth, there are fewer assets to pass down to family members compounding the racial wealth gap across generations.[12]

Tracking the persistent wealth gap between Black, Hispanic and White households is challenging due to the complexity of asset holdings and the need for consistent methods of analysis. This report uses new data[13] from the Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF) to closely examine the racial wealth gap- with the difference in the assets owned such as homes, businesses, money or other valuables, between Black, Hispanic and White families in America between 1992 and 2022.

The Federal Reserve Board’s triennial SCF is one of the most comprehensive and consistent sources of wealth data. It provides insights into the kinds of assets and debts households hold and how the distribution of wealth has changed over time. Using the SCF we will look at how the balance sheets of households both differ by race, the prevalence of asset poverty and the relationship between homeownership and the racial wealth gap.