The Washington Post: The Conundrum Affordable Housing Poses For The Nation

The Washington Post, January 1, 2020: The Conundrum Affordable Housing Poses For The Nation
Half of families who rent and nearly one-fourth of home owners pay more than 30 percent of their monthly income toward their housing costs, a level widely considered unsustainable.
After purchasing essentials, including food, clothing and utilities, the families have little left to cover the cost of health care, bridge the gap during a change in jobs or bear an unforeseen bill of any amount. And forget about saving for retirement or a child’s education.