Business Wire: Fifth Third Bank Announces $100 Million Investment In Opportunity Zones

Business Wire, January 24, 2020: Fifth Third Bank Announces $100 Million Investment in Opportunity Zones
On Friday, Fifth Third Bank, National Association committed to investing $100 million in projects between four Opportunity Zone fund partners. This announcement was held during a press conference within the national headquarters of Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), where they revealed The National Equity Fund, an affiliate of LISC, and Raymond James as their first two partners.
Each partner will be receiving $25 million in order to develop projects in low-income areas across 10 different states. Some of these projects include: affordable housing; workforce housing and other community priorities to increase multifamily development and contribute to local job and business growth. The first projects from this investment are planned to be announced by June 30, 2020