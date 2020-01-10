Los Alamos Daily Post: Spotlight On EB&T’s Uriah Cachora And Her Community Outreach Efforts

Los Alamos Daily Post, January 9, 2020: Spotlight on EB&T’s Uriah Cachora And Her Community Outreach Efforts
Uriah Cachora recently moved into a newly created position at Enterprise Bank and Trust. Her title is Assistant Vice President for Community Development and her mission is community outreach and education.
In the five years prior to working at the bank, Cachora was a loan officer for a Native Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) 501©3, located on the Ohkay Owingeh Reservation.
“In this role, I assisted families with financial education, one-on-one budgeting, and homebuyer education for the Section 184 program,” Cachora said. “During my time with the organization, I became certified with numerous other programs such as First Nations Oweesta Corporation’s Building Native Communities Curriculum and the Financial Empowerment for Youth and Young Adults Curriculum, USDA Rural Development 502 and 504 programs, National Community Reinvestment Coalition for Housing Counseling, and NeighborWorks America’s Housing Counseling and Foreclosure Prevention program.”