Opportunity Zones LMI Map

Instructions for use:

To verify if an address is LMI turn off the gentrification layer by clicking on it in the legend at the top of the map. Verify the address is accurate, and that the map geolocates the address in the correct position. Non-standard addresses, rural addresses, or the nearby border of a census tract might cause the geocoder to place a property in the wrong location. Verify the location by other means before using this tool to make a purchase decision.