Opportunity Zones LMI Map
Instructions for use:
To verify if an address is LMI turn off the gentrification layer by clicking on it in the legend at the top of the map. Verify the address is accurate, and that the map geolocates the address in the correct position. Non-standard addresses, rural addresses, or the nearby border of a census tract might cause the geocoder to place a property in the wrong location. Verify the location by other means before using this tool to make a purchase decision.
Questions:
Jason Richardson
Director, Research & Evaluation
jrichardson@ncrc.org
202-464-2722
Jad Edlebi
GIS Specialist, Research
jedlebi@ncrc.org
202-393-8305
Source:
This map was created in January 2020 and uses FFIEC Census data from 2019 available here.
When the FFIEC releases the 2020 data set this tool can be updated.