Call for nominations: Who are the new leaders of change for a just economy?

New awards program at the Just Economy Conference will recognize young economic and social justice leaders
A new awards program will recognize young leaders working for economic and social justice in the United States.
The Just Economy Changemakers Awards will be presented at the 2020 Just Economy Conference, April 27-29, in Washington, D.C. The awards and conference are organized by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC).
The awards will recognize young leaders – age 21 to 40 – whose work and achievements have reduced economic disparities and expanded social justice at a national or local level.
Nominations are due by February 21 and should be submitted online.
“Whether through groundbreaking research, community organizing or progressive policy advocacy, these emerging leaders advance progressive approaches and practices that mitigate the nation’s regressive economic system,” said Sabrina Terry, NCRC’s director of strategic partnerships and initiatives. “Their commitment to the advancement of low- and moderate-income communities and communities of color is significant to creating change. The Just Economy Changemaker Awards is a way to honor and uplift their work.”
Award recipients will receive an expenses-paid trip to attend and be recognized at the Just Economy Conference, a national event for community, policy, government and business leaders who work for fairness in lending, housing, entrepreneurship, education, healthcare, impact investing, workforce development, and civil and human rights.
To learn more about the awards and submit a nomination, visit: www.ncrc.org/awards/
Photo credit: ©AS Photo Project – stock.adobe.com