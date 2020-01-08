CNN: Homeland Security Department To Provide Individual Citizenship Data To Census

CNN, January 7, 2020: Homeland Security Department To Provide Individual Citizenship Data To Census
US Department of Homeland Security officials will share individual citizenship data with the Census Bureau, according to a recent privacy notice from the department.
It’s an undertaking assigned by President Donald Trump, who last summer announced the administration would abandon its effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census form after a legal battle that ended up in the Supreme Court.
Trump ordered the Census Bureau to compile citizenship data through existing government data, known as administrative records.
The records from US Citizenship and Immigration Services and Customs and Border Protection will match up with other demographic data the Census Bureau and Commerce Department capture on each citizen and individual in the country.
The expected result is detailed statistics on where voting age citizens live.