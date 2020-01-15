The Guardian: ‘My Parkdale Is Gone’: How Gentrification Reached The One Place That Seemed Immune

The Guardian, January 14, 2020: ‘My Parkdale Is Gone’: How Gentrification Reached The One Place That Seemed Immune
By now, Michael Nguyen expects them: every month or so, someone representing one international real estate investment firm or another crosses the threshold of the Parkdale Intercultural Association, a non-profit immigrant settlement agency he runs on a busy stretch of Toronto’s Queen Street West.
“It’s the same every time: Who owns the building? How do I get in touch with them? Do they want to sell?” shrugged Nguyen, whose centre has been helping new immigrants adjust to Canadian life for decades. “We’re fortunate — the owner believes in what we do, so we feel safe. But you know the same questions are being asked of everyone all around here. And not everyone is going to say no.”