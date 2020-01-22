Washington Post: Dangling Disaster Relief Funds, White House To Require Puerto Rico To Implement Reforms

Washington Post, January 15, 2020: Dangling Disaster Relief Funds, White House To Require Puerto Rico To Implement Reforms

The Trump administration plans to impose several new requirements on billions of dollars in aid for Puerto Rico, including a new restriction on the wages paid by the island’s government to contractors working on disaster relief, according to two officials with knowledge of the plan.

The White House has for months worked to enact new restrictions on about $8 billion in disaster mitigation aid Congress approved for the island, which was hit this month with recurring earthquakes just two years after Hurricane Maria devastated much of the U.S. territory.

