Program Coordinator, Fair Housing/Fair Lending
soros@ncrc.org 202-393-8308
Sara Oros is the Fair Housing/Fair Lending Program Coordinator for Race, Wealth and Community at NCRC. Sara attended Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania, where she graduated magna cum laude with a degree in Political Science and a focus in business administration. Prior to this role, she was a communications and development intern. She has also previously interned at the United Way of Erie County, where she worked on marketing and communications strategies for student success in the Erie community. She is passionate about economic justice and a huge supporter of fair trade coffee production.